  "Sports are like an escape for us" - John Lineker reflects on the importance of mental health throughout his storied career

“Sports are like an escape for us” - John Lineker reflects on the importance of mental health throughout his storied career

By Ted Razon
Modified May 13, 2025 02:35 GMT
John Lineker | Image by ONE Championship
John Lineker | Image by ONE Championship

John Lineker has been dealing with a heavy heart as of late, which has forced him to reflect on the hardships he endured in his legendary career.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Brazilian star opened up about the passing of one of his training partners, who took his own life.

'Hands' of Stone', who's always been a transparent figure when it comes to fighters' mental health, shared:

“It certainly affects a lot of people, especially those of us who are athletes. It’s hard to understand because sports are like an escape valve for us. So it’s unbelievable when something like this happens. I’m at a loss for words to describe this type of situation that happens to young people.”
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

John Lineker is indeed one of the most respected veterans in the game for his fearless fighting style and godly destructive power.

The former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion is also revered for speaking out about the pressure that professional athletes, especially those at the highest levels, deal with daily.

With almost 50 professional MMA matches to his name, Lineker's strong mental fortitude has allowed him to stay at the top of combat sports. The 34-year-old even took on new challenges by transitioning to Muay Thai and kickboxing in the home of martial arts.

John Lineker teases return

John Lineker can now proudly call himself a rare three-sport athlete in the world's largest martial arts organization, having competed in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

The man with 'The Hands of Stone' made it clear that he's far from done and will look to continue electrifying fight fans with his chaotically entertaining performances.

The former ONE bantamweight MMA kingpin teased a fight announcement in an Instagram post:

"It was an amazing experience to have been fighting Muay Thai, kickboxing, we are still in the Game! News very soon!"
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by C. Naik
