“News very soon” - Former bantamweight MMA champ John Lineker hints at next explosive matchup in ONE Championship

John Lineker has made his mark across three different sports in ONE Championship, and the hard-hitting brawler recently hinted at his next exploit in the promotion.

The former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion took to Instagram that his next fight in the promotion could be sooner rather than later.

While Lineker is capable of putting on a show against whoever he's pitted against, it remains to be seen at what discipline 'Hands of Stone' would compete in.

John Lineker posted:

"It was an amazing experience to have been fighting Muay Thai, kickboxing, we are still in the Game! News very soon!"

Lineker is arguably the hardest-hitting puncher, pound-for-pound, in ONE Championship with a track record of knockout wins against some of the biggest names in the promotion.

The 34-year-old holds knockout wins over Troy Worthen, Kim Jae Woong, Asa Ten Pow, Alexey Balyko, and former ONE bantamweight MMA world champions Kevin Belingon and Bibiano Fernandes.

Lineker is also the rare athlete who has competed in three disciplines in the promotion - MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

His last appearance, though, ended in disappointment when he lost to former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto at ONE 172 in March at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Lineker is undoubtedly on the hunt for redemption, and there'll be hell to pay for whoever ONE Championship puts in front of the terrifying knockout monster.

Jonathan Haggerty admits he wants a fight against John Lineker

While it's yet to be announced when John Lineker steps inside the Circle or who he'll face in his next assignment, one man is looking at the prospect of trading bombs with the knockout machine.

Reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty said Lineker has always been one of the fighters he's keen on facing inside the ring or the cage.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Haggerty said:

"Akimoto just won. I wanted to fight John Lineker, if I’m honest, because it’s a name I’d like to get on my resume, but yeah, we just have to wait and see."

