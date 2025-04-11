“A name I’d like to get on my resume” - Jonathan Haggerty admits he was intrigued by a potential showdown with John Lineker

Reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion and former Muay Thai king 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty had been steadily growing interest in potentially squaring off with former MMA champion 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker.

A previous ONE bantamweight MMA world titleholder, Lineker made the transition to 'the art of eight limbs' to massive success. 'Hands of Stone' carried his unyielding power to a different martial art discipline, much to the excitement of Muay Thai fans all over the world.

Not only that, but Lineker also transitioned to kickboxing, albeit in a losing effort against former bantamweight kickboxing king Hiroki Akimoto at ONE 172 late last month.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Haggerty talked about how excited he was at the prospect of facing Lineker, before 'Hands of Stone' ran into some difficulties.

'The General' said:

"Akimoto just won. I wanted to fight John Lineker, if I’m honest, because it’s a name I’d like to get on my resume, but yeah, we just have to wait and see."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang took place live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com.

What's next for Jonathan Haggerty?

'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom is coming off a resounding five-round unanimous decision victory over Chinese veteran 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar last February.

Haggerty is back in the win column and could be looking to make another defense of his gold soon. However, 'The General' has also expressed interest in reclaiming his bantamweight Muay Thai gold, which he lost to Superlek Kiatmoo9 last year.

That would mean potentially facing interim titleholder Nabil Anane for the undisputed world title.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jonathan Haggerty's next fight.

