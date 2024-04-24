"She gets it" - When Ebanie Bridges addressed Dee Devlin's approach to her viral photos with Conor McGregor 

Last year, Australian boxer Ebanie Bridges found herself in the spotlight alongside UFC star Conor McGregor at the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius boxing event.

Their public appearance sparked a flurry of speculation regarding the Irishman's relationship with his partner, Dee Devlin. Bridges, who was promoting McGregor's Forged Irish Stout at the event, faced backlash for her apparent closeness to 'The Notorious'.

Addressing the situation in an interview with Boxing King Media, Bridges clarified the nature of her association with McGregor and emphasized Devlin's understanding of the complexities of celebrity life:

“You think Conor McGregor would be with me in the public, doing everything that we’re doing, like getting me to be a part of his Forged Army team if his fiancee had a problem with it. These people who sit at home, know nothing about show business, know nothing about celebrity and what it’s like to be famous. You have to have very very thick skin to one be a celebrity and be in a relationship with a celebrity, and she gets it.”

Check out Ebanie Bridges' comments on the matter below (16:38):

Ebanie Bridges recently shut down dating rumors with Conor McGregor

Ebanie Bridges has candidly addressed the persistent speculation surrounding her relationship with UFC icon Conor McGregor. Bridges, a former IBF women's bantamweight champion from Australia, has been linked with McGregor ever since their apparent meeting at a boxing event in Dublin in May 2023.

Despite their frequent appearances together on social media, Bridges has clarified that they are not in a romantic relationship. Speaking to Instant Casinos, Bridges expressed frustration at having to repeatedly defend their friendship, suggesting that some people indulge in "little fantasies" about their connection:

"I think they have this little fantasy that we're f**king, and then they get excited about that, and maybe go have a w**k. I don't know, but that's all I can think of. Because honestly, if there was something going on, I feel like we wouldn't be together in public if we were doing something like that."

She added:

'They want to think it up in their head for whatever reason, for their own little fantasies, or to try and bring me down, or to try and bring Conor down because he has a lot of haters as well."

Check out Ebanie Bridges' comments below (00:05):

