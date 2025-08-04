  • home icon
  • "She did a great job" - When Sydney Sweeney replacing Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal on SNL sparked unexpected reaction from the UFC star

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 04, 2025 12:18 GMT
Conor McGregor (right) once spoke highly of Sydney Sweeney (left). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Conor McGregor is often referred to as an extroverted person who does not shy away from expressing his honest opinions on various topics. While he sometimes shares negative views, he also speaks positively about many things. One notable instance was when McGregor praised Sydney Sweeney.

Over a year ago, 'The Notorious' made several public appearances to promote his movie, 'Road House'. During an interview, he shared how much he enjoyed watching Sweeney, who allegedly replaced him and fellow co-star Jake Gyllenhaal on Saturday Night Live.

He said:

"I think she's great. She stars in a lot of our films. I've been watching her movies. And, you know, actually, how I seen her was on 'Saturday Night Live' because the reason I was watching 'Saturday Night Live', we were going to do it, myself and Jake [Gyllenhaal] in the promotion for whatever reason, it never came to. But she was doing it then, so I was watching just to study it, and I thought she did a great job."
Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

youtube-cover
When Jake Gyllenhaal discussed experience of working alongside Conor McGregor in Road House

Conor McGregor is best known for his career in Mixed Martial Arts, but he has also ventured into acting. His debut film, 'Road House', was released in March 2024, where he had a starring role.

During the movie's promotional events, lead actor Jake Gyllenhaal shared his experience of working with the Irishman, saying:

"He knows how to fight, obviously. But he doesn't know how to fake fight... I had to remind him pretty constantly like, 'Just remember, you don't need to actually punch me in the face.' He'd be like, 'Oh, right, right.' Like as if in his mind, he was ready to really do it. But he didn't, and he was really sweet."
Check out Jake Gyllenhaal's comments below:

