Significant Sports associates with Kumite 1 League

MUMBAI, September 24th 2018

Significant Sports today announced its association with the upcoming and highly anticipated Indian MMA promotion, Kumite 1 League, happening on 29th September 2018 at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai, India.

MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) is a term for the combat sport in which two competitors attempt to achieve dominance over one another by utilizing three general tactics: striking, finishing holds, and control.

Kumite 1 League aims at promoting the best fighters from across the globe in an MMA League format that starts off with the Flag-Off event on 29th September where 24 fighters from Team India & Team UAE will fight each other in 9 bouts. The bouts will be preceded by the weighing event at the Palladium Mall Foyer on 28th September 2018, 3 pm onwards.

Rashid Khan, Founder, Significant Sports said about the association,

“We are glad to associate with the first ever Kumite 1 League. Being in the field of sports marketing & management for over 8 years, we have always been a front-runner in sports events, where we not only promote different kinds of sports but also bring in new sports events in India. And with Mike Tyson, the boxing legend, being the face of Kumite 1 League, we are planning to take this league to many more destinations.”

Significant Sports has been associated with quite a few successful sports events previously too like the ISL, IPL, Pro-Kabaddi League, etc.

Mike Tyson, the living boxing legend, who is the face of the league, is set to arrive for the flag-off event and promote MMA in India.

Kumite 1 League is being backed by Toyam Industries, headed by the ingenious Mr. Mohamed Ali Budhwani, who himself is a big sports enthusiast and proponent for changing the sports scenario in India.

“I believe that the sports scenario in India is growing pretty fast now, especially with all our athletes doing so well at the World events. This is the time, we need to encourage even more kinds of sport which are yet at a very nascent stage.” says Mr. Budhwani.