SK chats to UFC 225 stars Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero

Robert Whittaker will defend his UFC Middleweight Championship against Yoel Romero this weekend.

Harry Kettle FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 07 Jun 2018, 23:29 IST

Source: USA Today

UFC 225 takes place in Chicago, Illinois this weekend, and we here at Sportskeeda were lucky enough to get on the media conference call for the event. We had the chance to speak with all four fighters involved in the main and co-main events of the evening, as we get ready for one of the most stacked MMA cards of the year.

As you can see, our conversation with Yoel Romero was short and sweet in comparison to Robert Whittaker.

SK: Is this the most physically fit you’ve ever felt before a fight?

Yoel Romero: I feel great. I feel very good. I feel blessed.

SK: What’s the most dangerous thing about Robert Whittaker?

YR: We’re both going to try and take each other's heads [off].

SK: Robert, How important is it for you to build a legacy as a fighting champion in the UFC?

Robert Whittaker: Creating a legacy is one of my overall objectives in my career as a fighter. It didn’t stop when I got sick, and that is part of my journey. Going through the turmoils and hardships is what makes the rewards so sweet.

SK: How excited are you to be fighting alongside fellow Australians Tai Tuivasa and Megan Anderson, and how does it feel to be the focal point of MMA in your country?

RW: It’s an honour to be one of the leaders in Australian MMA. It’s always been one of my passions to increase the growth of the sport in Australia so that the younger guys coming up through the ranks can seriously look at MMA as a career opportunity.

SK: Is there one thing you’re expecting Yoel to change?

RW: I don’t think there is anything he can do to give him any more of an advantage. I don’t think he can change that drastically at his age, and in this little amount of time before the fight. I just don’t see it. If he does, I’m sure I’ll adapt and I’ll be prepared. That’s kind of what I do. But I’ll tell you what, I’ve got a bag of new tricks that I’m looking forward to bringing out and throwing at him.

