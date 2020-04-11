Sony Pictures Sports Network presents 'The Ultimate Guide to UFC’ - a no holds barred live session

Cancellation of UFC 249 must be a huge disappointment for fans.

But fret not, because Sony Pictures Sports Network has got you covered!

Enter caption

The most highly anticipated pay-per-view of 2020, UFC 249 would have seen reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defend his title against #1 contender Tony Ferguson.

Nurmagomedov was later replaced by Justin Gaethje because the former couldn't leave his country, Russia, due to an ongoing flight ban on April 18. Now, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic wreaking massive havoc around the globe, the PPV now stands cancelled.

Well, it must be a huge disappointment for fans who are dearly missing their regular dosage of high octane MMA action but fret not, because Sony Pictures Sports Network has got you covered!

SPSN are organising an online live session featuring expert panelists Somesh Kamra and Arjun Chipalkatti called the ‘Ultimate Guide to UFC’ on Facebook, which promises to be a lighthearted session to bring all fight fans up to date with the latest news and the most recent developments in the UFC. It also promises to provide a glimpse at what lies ahead for the likes of reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje and other UFC fighters across various weight categories given the sports landscape today.

Make sure to catch SPSN’s Facebook LIVE session ‘Ultimate Guide to UFC’ on 12th April 2020, 5.00 pm onwards, on the official Facebook page of Sony Pictures Sports Network - @SonySportsIndia.