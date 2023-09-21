"Speaks and acts exactly like Wade" - Mixed reactions ensue after Ben Davis predicts a "split decision robbery" over Anderson Silva's son Gabriel 

There were some mixed reactions after Ben Davis responded to what he believes will transpire when he fights Anderson Silva's son Gabriel at this weekend's Misfits Boxing event.

During the press conference for this weekend's event, the MMA reporter and commentator weighed in on his upcoming bout. Ben mentioned that he is being underestimated and expects the fight to go the distance with Anderson Silva's son, where he then hilariously predicted the judges' decision.

He said:

"I think that there are some people that let the last name overshadow the abilities of the individual sitting to my right. So, you know, I think there is some expectation that I go down in the first but I'll see on the scorecards. I'm getting that split decision robbery, that's my prediction. That's all I want." [1:05:04 - 1:05:21]

Fans weighed in with their opinion of Ben Davis and the Misfits Boxing event in general. There were some that supported the commentator for his charisma, while others were critical by mentioning that they believed he was trying too hard to be funny, writing:

"Speaks and acts exactly like wade" [@Icomm1tTaxFraud - X]

"Who are these people lol. Like are people going to pay for whatever they are going to be doing?" [@BigBetsBigValue - X]

"everyone in the press is trying so hard to be funny" [@ayolapse - X]

"Gotta love that he's making the MOST of it. Dreams do come true. WTF if Ben wins tho? Fight the next Silva in line?" [@PRIMEDAD1 - X]

"Nobody cares about this random" [@Rhudo_ - X]

"Buddy is definitely losing" [@swizzxxx - X]

Comments regarding the prediction

It will be interesting to see what transpires when Ben Davis takes on Anderson Silva's son Gabriel, who is a highly touted fighter.

Ben Davis and Anderson Silva's son Gabriel exchange words at Misfits Boxing press conference

Ben Davis and Anderson Silva's son Gabriel got into a spirited back-and-forth war of words earlier today.

During the pre-fight press conference for this weekend's Misfits Boxing event, the commentator took aim at 'The Spider's son, who he believes is in a lose-lose situation. Davis mentioned that he has nothing to gain from their fight because Gabriel is a professional fighter competing against a commentator that he's expected to defeat.

He said:

"It's gonna be so big of you to beat a play-by-play commentator. You're in the biggest lose-lose of your career, this was a grave mistake you signed on the dotted line...There is such a big lose-lose. What do you prove? You beat a guy that has never fought and does not really train, congrats." [1:05:58 - 1:06:12]