“The bluff has been called” - MMA Twitter erupts as Dillon Danis drops bombshell news about his next fight

MMA Twitter errupted as Dillon Danis appeared to have dropped a bombshell news about his next fight.

The Bellator fighter took to Twitter and posted a photo of a series of DMs he exchanged with MMA reporter and commentator Ben Davis. Surpisingly, the unbeaten MMA fighter opened the dialogue by offering to fly Davis out to spar with him. He tweeted that the reporter agreed and that their sparring session will be recorded.

He wrote:

"video coming soon" [@dillondanis - Twitter]

MMA fans and fighters reacted and seem to be invested as one artist even created a poster to promote their bout. Fans shared the poster and appear to be supporting Davis in this ongoing beef with 'El Jefe'.

MMA Twitter comments:

"Support Dave's art...Support Bane's martial arts" [@BanesFoot - Twitter]

"The bluff has been called. Bane vs Danis." [@cody_merrow - Twitter]

"How can you not respect Ben Davis for this? Valiente o cabron, tiene mi respeto si lo hace." [@TochiSweep - Twitter]

"How can you not respect Ben Davis for this? Valiente o cabron, tiene mi respeto si lo hace." [@TochiSweep - Twitter]

"You said “bet”?" [@JFlashGordonMMA - Twitter]

"Don’t even know you and already massively more respectable than Dillon" [@frankcampos - Twitter]

"LMFAOOO Dillon is so garbage that he's trying to get a highlight fighting Ben Bane as if it means anything. Dude really shoulda stayed Conor's Lackey instead"

"LMFAOOO Dillon is so garbage that he's trying to get a highlight fighting Ben Bane as if it means anything. Dude really shoulda stayed Conor's Lackey instead"

It remains to be seen whether 'El Jefe' will actually go through with the sparring session as it doesn't appear as though Davis was hesitant to accept at all.

Dillon Danis puts Errol Spence Jr. on blast

Dillon Danis put boxing champion Errol Spence Jr. on blast after the undefeated boxer tweeted a comment about Bellator.

Spence Jr. is clearly not a fan of Bellator, as he tweeted that the promotion is not interesting while promoting his bout with Terrence Crawford on pay-per-view. It's important to note that UFC 291 is the MMA event that will be competing with the boxing event on July 29 as Bellator x Rizin 2 is scheduled for the following night.

The undefeated boxing champion tweeted:

"Nobody gives a f**k about Bellator MMA, July 29" [@ErrolSpenceJr - Twitter]

"Nobody gives a f**k about Bellator MMA, July 29" [@ErrolSpenceJr - Twitter]

'El Jefe' responded to the tweet and issued a challenge to Spence Jr. and the incentive that would see proceeds going to charity, writing:

"I honestly don't know who you are, but if you can survive one round in a real fight against me, I'll donate 5 million to any charity of your choice." [@dillondanis - Twitter]

"I honestly don't know who you are, but if you can survive one round in a real fight against me, I'll donate 5 million to any charity of your choice." [@dillondanis - Twitter]

