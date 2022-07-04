“I think she will be too easy for me” - Stamp Fairtex says Victoria Lee would be light work

Former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex recently told Sportskeeda MMA that a potential matchup with Victoria Lee in the atomweight division would be “too easy” for her.

Victoria Lee, who is the younger sister of reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee and former ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee, is one of the youngest fighters to debut and win her first bout with ONE Championship. She was just 16 when she defeated Thailand’s Sunisa Srisen in February of 2021.

Lee has been making her mark, following in her sister’s footsteps with three consecutive finishes against Srisen, Wang Luping and, most recently, Victoria Souza. The now 18-year-old prodigy is making a name for herself with the promotion.

Speaking candidly in an exclusive interview, Stamp feels Lee has a lot to learn and does not yet belong with her in the Circle.

She told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"She’s a lot younger and has a way to go. In a few years, she will be much better. But right now, I think she will be too easy for me."

Stamp Fairtex has competed with the best the division has to offer, going up against big names such as Asha Roka, Alyona Rassohyna, and Angela Lee.

The Thai superstar was once on top of the world. She simultaneously held two ONE world titles in Muay Thai and kickboxing before losing the belts to Janet Todd and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, respectively.

Hence, the No.1 atomweight contender feels that a fight with Victoria Lee doesn’t make sense for her, given her position in the rankings:

"I don’t think a fight with Victoria Lee would make sense because it’s a step down for me. I need to fight someone who is of a higher level."

If not Victoria Lee, how about Denice Zamboanga for Stamp Fairtex?

Victoria Lee might be considered ‘too young’ by Stamp Fairtex, so why not pin her up against another incredible fighter in Denice ‘The Menace’ Zamboanga?

A clash between two best friends would be a great story to headline. Furthermore, it can also be a major opportunity for Stamp to challenge herself even further against a No.3-ranked atomweight contender.

The Filipina native has back-to-back losses against Seo Hee Ham but, prior to that, she was on a tear with eight consecutive wins. Stamp Fairtex is also coming off a loss against Angela Lee. Perhaps this matchup makes the most sense for the former two-sport world champion.

