Full fight: Top ONE atomweights Itsuki Hirata and Jihin Radzuan throw down

Highly regarded ONE atomweights Itsuki Hirata and Jihin Radzuan faced off at ONE X earlier this year. It was an exciting bout between two women looking to move up the rankings in a competitive ONE atomweight division.

Before this match, Japanese judoka Itsuki Hirata had impressed fans in her undefeated five-fight winning streak in ONE. Plus, four of these wins were won via stoppage. She has spent her entire life competing in martial arts and was aiming for a world title in ONE.

However, 'Shadow Cat' Jihin Radzuan entered this fight looking to leave a lasting memory for MMA fans by defeating a dangerous atomweight. Prior to her debut in ONE, Jihin earned a world championship in Wushu.

When these two fighters met at ONE X, they put on an exciting performance with Hirata looking to lock up for a clinch with Jihin aiming to keep her distance and strike. Hirata was able to earn takedowns and land ground-and-pound, but Jihin showed strong counter-grappling and was able to get the fight back to the feet multiple times against the grappler.

The striking-based Jihin was even able to attempt submissions and earn takedowns of her own, proving her well-balanced skill set. Much of this fight was fought along the circle, grappling in the clinch with the two trading dominant positions.

For large parts of this bout, Jihin was able to control the clinch, earn takedowns, and dominate from top position. In the end, against the Japanese Judoka, 'Shadow Cat' took home a hard-fought split decision victory.

What's next for Jihin Radzuan and Itsuki Hirata?

The Malaysian-born Jihin Radzuan is currently on an impressive three-fight winning streak. With this most recent victory, she has entered the top-five rankings in the competitive women's atomweight division.

Ahead of 'Shadow Cat' stands great opponent options such as Alyona Rassohyna, Denice Zamboanga, Ham Seo Hee, and Stamp Fairtex. A victory over any of these names could put her in line for a world title shot against Angela Lee if she were to win.

At the same time, 'Andoid 18' is coming off a loss and will likely face another highly regarded opponent at atomweight. She has options with veteran Mei Yamaguchi, Indian wrestling phenom Ritu Phogat, Brazilian striker Julie Mezabarba, and many others.

The women's atomweight division is stacked with talent in ONE Championship. It is a competitive division where both Jihin and Hirata are looking to work their way to a world title shot.

