Stephen Thompson wants Colby Covington fight for his UFC return

Stephen Thompson is targeting the former interim UFC Welterweight Champion for his return bout.

'Wonderboy' was last seen in action at UFC 244 when he defeated Vicente Luque.

Stephen Thompson

Having last competed in the Octagon at UFC 244, Stephen Thompson is aiming for a return fight once the UFC picks up business as usual.

Thompson has already established himself as a household name in the Welterweight division. He has now claimed that he is looking for a return fight against Colby Covington at some point down the road.

Stephen Thompson wants to face Colby Covington for his return fight

While speaking to TheScore recently, Stephen Thompson claimed that for his return fight in the UFC, he is targeting a bout against Colby Covington. 'Wonderboy', who has been labeled as the NMF of the UFC, did state that he would probably end up laughing towards Covington's trash talking. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“Colby Covington, for sure. I want to know what he has to say. He’s definitely not good at (trash talking), I’ll probably end up laughing at it. When you fight Colby Covington, you know what he’s going to do. He’s not going to fight me the same way he fights Usman. He’s going to shoot and shoot and shoot and shoot. It may be a boring fight, but it may be a good fight, I think.” Thompson told TheScore.

Thompson's last fight in the UFC saw him come out victorious over Vicente Luque back in November. With Covington also looking to get back into winning terms after his loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245, we could possibly be in for a stylistically exciting bout.

What's next for Stephen Thompson?

As of now, with all UFC events being suspended, with the exception of UFC 249, it remains to be seen what Dana White and co. have in mind for their upcoming events. The UFC President did claim that he is willing to re-book all the canceled fights once things get back to normal. It remains to be seen what Thompson has in mind for his potential Octagon return.