Stipe Miocic gives update on UFC return and next title challenger

Stipe Miocic took over a year away from the Octagon before returning for a rematch against Daniel Cormier in 2019 - where he defeated him to reclaim the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

It looks as though he's going to take another year away from the Octagon for two reasons. One, he's still recovering from eye surgery and two, UFC already has major fights booked up until July.

As a result, August seems to be the ideal time for him to return for his next title defense.

Speaking to TMZ Sports (H/T BJPENN.com), he gave a small update on his eye recovery:

“I still have some spots still there, but it’s not really messing with muy vision so I’m happy about that.”

He said that he plans to conclude his trilogy with Daniel Cormier and the timeline appears to be summer:

“It’s looking like summer. A lot of these fights are already booked up, so probably summertime. It’s whatever the UFC wants. I’m not the matchmaker. I’ve always said, ‘Of I’m the matchmaker then I wouldn’t be fighting,'” the champ said.

It's going to be an extremely exciting fight to watch, with both men having a win apiece over each other. It's also expected to be Daniel Cormier's retirement fight regardless of the result. Will he be able to ride out on a high as a 2-time Heavyweight Champion or will Stipe Miocic prove that he's the greatest Heavyweight in UFC history?