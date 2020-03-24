Stipe Miocic sends heartfelt message to distressed people of earthquake-ravaged Zagreb

It is no secret that UFC heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic is a proud Croatian and loves his nation dearly. On Sunday, a massive 5.4 magnitude earthquake devastated the Croatian capital of Zagreb and the disaster has left Miocic heartbroken.

Miocic took to his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages to send a heartwarming and sympathetic message to the people of his country, wishing speedy recovery to all those who have been affected by the earthquake. Stipe also said that though he is in the United States at the moment, his heart lies with his people in Zagreb.

“To my family friends & everyone affected by the horrible earthquake in Zagreb… These times r already scary and difficult. Just know that my heart is there with all of u. We WILL come back from this stronger than ever. I love you Croatia, you are ALL warriors!”

Croatian Prime Minsiter Andrej Plenkovic stated that this was the biggest earthquake Zagreb has ever encountered in over a hundred years. The quake inflicted major damage to buildings and more than a dozen people suffered injuries during an already tumultuous period, courtesy the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

We at Sportskeeda, wish the people of Zagreb a speedy recovery from this trying phase.