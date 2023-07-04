“Strickland never tell lies” - Controversy sparks on Twitter over Nina-Marie Daniele's revealing gym attire

Nina-Marie Daniele has become a household in MMA, especially when it comes to the UFC-dominated spheres of the sport. Her presence as a social media star, with over 1 million followers on Instagram, has led to enough clout for her to not only interview UFC stars, but appear in events hosted by the promotion.

Her most frequent collaborator is Sean Strickland, who has openly said he only entertained Nina-Marie Daniele's interviews due to her Instagram following, her perceived sex appeal and revealing attire. So when she took to Twitter to post a video of herself working out in revealing attire, fans had something to say.

Nina-Marie Daniele @ninamdrama Don’t judge my form, I’m trying my best LOL Don’t judge my form, I’m trying my best LOL https://t.co/eNnfmhKqn0

In the video, Daniele can be seen doing bicep curls, with the caption asking that her viewers not judge her form and that she was trying her best. Some viewers, however, commented on things other than her form, ranging from her revealing attire to the camera angle, which shows a fair bit of cleavage when she leans in.

One fan wrote, "you gotta stop." Another fan simply posted a GIF of Jorge Masvidal saying "Super necessary" hinting at either her revealing attire or the camera angle. One fan mentioned Strickland by commenting "Strickland never tell lies..." in the thread under the tweet.

Another fan mocked other commentors for giving her tips on her form by saying "Guys actually think she posted this video for tips on her form." Strickland was again mentioned when another commenter said something more humorous, "Sean liked this video."

A collage of different fan reactions, ranging from positive to negative, can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Who has Nina-Marie Daniele interviewed in the UFC?

The social media influencer has interviewed a range of UFC stars. She is best known for her interviews with outspoken UFC middleweight Sean Strickland, with whom Nina-Marie Daniele had a humorous interview regarding 'Tarzan's' viral knockout loss to Alex Pereira.

She also interviewed 'Poatan' himself, ahead of his failed title defense against Israel Adesanya at UFC 287. Her interview with the all-time great kickboxer revealed exactly why the Brazilian wore a Pikachu jacket and whether it was a dig at Adesanya, a well-known anime fan.

Poll : 0 votes