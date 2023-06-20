“Stylistically, I'm horrible for him” - Kelvin Gastelum accepts Shavkat Rakhmonov’s UFC challenge, suggests historic date for clash

Shavkat Rakhmonov is one of the most hyped prospects in the sport at present but he may have finally met his match in Kelvin Gastelum. The former title challenger has finally responded to the welterweight sensation by accepting his fight proposal and has suggested the two share the octagon during a historic date later this year.

The TUF 17 winner has been a mainstay in the UFC for over a decade, though his form inside the cage of late hasn't been up to par as he has lost five of his last seven outings. With plans of returning to the 170 for the first time since 2016, the brawler has hopes of disrupting the division and being fast-tracked to a title shot.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Kelvin Gastelum made his intentions clear by responding to an earlier callout by Shavkat Rakhmonov. The NJCAA wrestler plans to take on the undefeated star during the UFC's Mexican Independence Day event:

"I see a tweet from Shavkat Rakhmonov. He was like, 'Should I be the one to welcome Kelvin Gastelum to the welterweight division?'... I accept Shavkat Rakhmonov. I'll give you a date. Dana was talking about doing a huge Mexican Independence Day event in Las Vegas, which happens to be September 16 on the dot. I think stylistically, I'm horrible for him. He comes forward, he's very sloppy sometimes, and I will be able to capitalize on that... Shavkat, I laid down a date and I accept your challenge. Or was that just a tweet?"

Last time out on his return from a year-and-a-half hiatus, Gastelum managed to overcome a tough Chris Curtis and earn a unanimous decision victory.

Comparing Kelvin Gastelum and Shavkat Rakhmonov's UFC welterweight record

Despite being under the UFC banner for seven years longer, Gastelum has only competed in two more welterweight bouts inside the octagon than Shavkat Rakhmonov.

The man of Mexican descent has been juggling his time between both 170 and 185 and finds himself with a great 6-1 record whilst competing in the smaller weight class.

Rakhmonov is boasting a perfect 5-0 record and believes himself to be a problem for anybody in and around his division. While this could be a sensational clash, Gastelum has to prove to the world that his previous weight issues are a thing of the past.

