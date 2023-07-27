Supergirl says she gained more confidence after epic duel with Stamp Fairtex

ONE rising star Anna Jaroonsak may have come up short against Stamp Fairtex, but she still considers that match a big win for her career.

After all, the Thai prodigy, known worldwide as ‘Supergirl’, was able to hold her own against a former atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion and even proved she can hang with the best in the world.

Speaking in an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Supergirl’ said that epic showdown gave her motivation to follow Stamp's footsteps and chase greatness for herself:

“After fighting with Stamp, a former kickboxing champion, I gained more confidence, and I think I can do it too.”

After Stamp’s supposed mixed-rules bout with Anissa Meksen fell through at the last minute, she needed a short-notice replacement at ONE Fight Night 6 last January.

‘Supergirl’, who was scheduled to fight on the card anyway, grabbed the opportunity at hand and stepped inside the Circle against her iconic compatriot.

Undeterred by the bright lights of the big stage, ‘Supergirl’ took the fight to Stamp and battered her early with a barrage of heavy hooks.

The 19-year-old magnificently used her height and length advantage to score from afar.

Each time Stamp covered the distance, ‘Supergirl’ met her with crushing uppercuts and body shots.

However, after three rounds of non-stop action, it was Stamp who came away with the razor-close split decision win.

While the veteran superstar clearly dominated the final round as ‘Supergirl’ slowed down, some fans and pundits believe the younger fighter did enough to get the nod.

Even ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was so impressed that he awarded 'Supergirl' a $50,000 bonus despite coming up short.

Nonetheless, both ladies put on remarkable performances.

Rewatch the glorious slugfest below:

Now, ‘Supergirl’ wants to use the lessons she learned from that fight in her return at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs Grigorian on Prime Video. She will be facing Spanish striker Cristina Morales, who is making ONE return after nearly two years.

The entire card will emanate from Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium on August 4. It will air live on US Primetime free for those with a Prime Video membership in North America.