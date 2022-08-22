“I will fight for them” - Tang Kai motivated to fight for the people he loves

Top ONE featherweight contender Tang Kai dedicated his upcoming battle with Thanh Le to his biggest support system in the world - his family.

The Chinese striker is up for the biggest fight of his career by going toe-to-toe with one of the greatest mixed martial artists at featherweight today at ONE 160. Thanh Le remains unbeaten in ONE and has knocked out every opponent that’s challenged him in the Circle.

Defeating Le on August 26 will be no easy task, but Tang has the right motivation and drive to make his dream of becoming a world champion a reality. Intending to put everything on the line for the victory, the 26 year-old warrior told ONE Championship:

“My family and friends all supported me because they know that this is what I love. My mother is afraid that I will get hurt, so she doesn’t watch my matches, but she has never stopped me from pursuing my dream.”

He added:

“My parents and my coach give me the right guidance. I can always feel their expectations and love for me. I will fight for them.”

Tang has all the tools to shock the world. He came into ONE Championship with great potential, establishing himself as primarily a strike, he’s become a terrifying knockout artist who hasn’t really been in trouble yet inside the Circle.

Since his ONE debut win against Sung Jong Lee in 2019, the 26 year-old fighter has challenged world class opponents, absorbing loads of experience in the process.

After accumulating a 6-fight win streak in the last 3 years and an outstanding first- round KO of Kim Jae Woong in his latest contest, Tang Kai is ready to take the world by storm.

Watch his highlight reel below:

Tang Kai “glad that lot of people liked” his chilling callout of Thanh Le at ONE X

Tang Kai got candid about his notorious call-out of Thanh Le at a pre-fight media session interview with ONE Championship.

Following his most impressive knockout of his career at ONE X, the Chinese standout took the mic and spoke in the direction of the camera to challenge the reigning featherweight king in shocking fashion.

Watch the clip below:

In regards to his famous speech or how he prepares for post-fight interviews in general, Tang Kai told ONE Championship:

“Yeah I never prepared for my, you know, cage interview speech at any fight because you never know 100% if you’re gonna take the victory. And you know, I don’t like to think ahead, I’d like to focus on the event and actually everything I said, whether you like it or hate it, comes from out of nowhere. I made that up right at the moment and I’m glad that a lot of people like it.”

Watch their pre-fight media presser below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik