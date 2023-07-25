Tawanchai looks forward to new challenges in move to kickboxing

Tawanchai PK Saenchai steps out of his comfort zone, hoping to reap similar rewards at ONE Fight Night 13 next Friday, August 4.

The featherweight Muay Thai king competes under the global kickboxing ruleset of the promotion against Davit Kiria, prepared to continue his winning streak to bring him closer to another gold in a different discipline.

While he has always been prepared to defend his throne in ‘the art of eight limbs,’ the PK Seanchai Muay Thai Gym representative has been eager to explore his options beyond his bread and butter.

And with a featherweight kickboxing division stacked to the brim with world champions from different eras, Tawanchai admits it wasn’t difficult to reach a verdict.

In the lead-up to his fight, he told ONE Championship:

“It’s getting harder for me to get a Muay Thai match in my weight class while there are many great kickboxing fighters.”

As a man ready to take on the very best of the game, Tawanchai is by no means dipping his toes into the talent-packed kickboxing division. Instead, he’s jumping into deep waters in the form of a former Glory kickboxing world champion, Kiria.

The Georgian might not have enjoyed his time so far – with three defeats from four outings – but that only shows the level of competition that faces any world-class athlete in the weight class.

The Thai megastar can expect the same when he goes toe-to-toe with Kiria, and a win for either man could shake things up in the divisional rankings.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 13 card live and free on U.S. primetime next Friday, August 4.