Teddy Atlas points out how Charles Oliveira's "fighter's instincts" saved him in the first round against Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira has taken over the MMA world after he bested Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 262 to become the UFC lightweight champion. One of the greatest minds of the fight game, Teddy Atlas, was also all praise for 'Do Bronx' for his performance on Saturday night.

Atlas was particularly impressed with Charles Oliveria's fighter instinct. He took to Twitter to state the same.

"Some fighters have great innate instincts, Oliveira’s saved him when he was dropped by Chandler. While on his knees he moved his head to avoid many of the follow up shots. It saved him! Subtle things."

The main event of UFC 262 saw Charles Oliveira knocking Michael Chandler out in round two to mark the beginning of a new era in the lightweight division. However, the fight did not exactly go Oliveira's way all through.

Michael Chandler had Charles Oliveira in a heap of trouble in the first round. As the round entered the last two minutes, Michael Chandler closed the distance between himself and Charles Oliveira and landed a powerful left hook to the jaw of Charles Oliveira. The explosive offensive maneuver stunned the Brazilian as he fell to the ground but swerved away to avoid a barrage of incoming punches from Michael Chandler.

On the ground, Charles Oliveira ate some heavy strikes but kept his head movement swift to avoid giving in to pressure and getting knocked unconscious. In a swift move, Charles Oliveira quickly transitioned and brought his back on the canvas. This helped him get his legs between himself and Michael Chandler, thus providing him time to regain composure and get back up to his feet.

Teddy Atlas noted this play in the fight and congratulated Charles Oliveira for handling such a challenging situation with expertise.

How did Charles Oliveira beat Michael Chandler?

The first round majorly saw Michael Chandler in control of affairs. Chandler asserted the pressure in his usual aggressive manner while striking, keeping Oliveira on the backfoot.

Even on the ground, Charles Oliveira could not lock in any submissions as Chandler did his best to scramble out of dangerous positions. However, Charles Oliveira adapted to Michael Chandler's game plan and came out much more aggressive in round two.

He decided to use Michael Chandler's plans, and this time took the center of the octagon as soon as the second round began. Keeping his fundamentals on point, Charles Oliveria landed a strong and quick left hand, stunning Michael Chandler. Oliveira capitalized with great effect and won the fight via TKO.

