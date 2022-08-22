“No one is snagging my flag” - Thanh Le proud to represent Vietnam and the United States in ONE

ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le takes pride in representing his heritage and the country he calls home every time he steps inside the circle.

One of the ways he shows this is by wearing the flag of the United States of America, where he grew up, during his walkouts and after his fights.

The Vietnamese-American will once again have the chance to wear red, white, and blue on Friday, August 26, when he defends his crown against the ever-dangerous Tang Kai in the co-main event of ONE 160.

However, not all fighters are given the opportunity to do it in competition. Earlier this year, a Chinese fighter competing in the UFC was prevented from celebrating with his flag following a second-round TKO win.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Thanh Le said that he would not tolerate such treatment.

“Absolute bullsh*t and is unacceptable. I’m not sure the reason behind it, but if you want to make money off of my performances, I should definitely be allowed to represent my country of origin."

While he understands that there may be a reason behind it, he suggested that if representing nations is not allowed, then it shouldn’t be limited to flags. However, he warned that nobody is taking his flag away.

“If we’re going to keep nations out of it… there shouldn’t be flags, colored shorts [representing country colors] or anything like that… and yes, no one is snagging my flag, ever."

Thanh Le promises to put on a show at ONE 160

Through five fights in ONE Championship, Thanh Le has not seen a fight that went to the hands of the judges. Against Tang Kai, he will be facing one of the most dangerous finishers in the division, which he believes will be a treat for the fans.

Speaking in an earlier interview with Combat Press, Le said that somebody’s guaranteed to get knocked out when they meet inside the circle at ONE 160.

Thanh Le said:

“This is not going to be my first decision. Y’all can bring that to the bank. Somebody is getting knocked out, or somebody is getting choked. Might be him, and it might be me, but I just want it to be a hell of a show.”

