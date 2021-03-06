'That fight has been brought up to me' - Cory Sandhagen could be in line to face TJ Dillashaw in #1 contender's fight

Cory Sandhagen has revealed that he has been offered a fight against the returning TJ Dillashaw. While speaking on the UFC weigh-in show, Sandhagen confirmed that he and the former UFC bantamweight champion could cross paths inside the octagon.

Cory Sandhagen made the announcement shortly after UFC president Dana White confirmed that he was working on something big for Dillashaw's return. Having served his two-year suspension, it now looks like TJ could be fighting 'The Sandman'.

"I know Dana yesterday was talking about how they're trying to set up a #1 contender's spot with TJ Dillashaw, that fight has been brought up to me also. So hopefully, either that happens or we'll see how the title fight goes and see what the champ is kinda asking for after that."

TJ Dillashaw's last fight in the UFC ended in a quick loss for him when he was beaten by Henry Cejudo. The former UFC bantamweight champion was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the title from 'Triple C' and within a matter of a few months, was suspended for the usage of EPO.

Meanwhile, Sandhagen has made it known that he is open to fighting Dillashaw but with the latter serving his time on the sidelines, 'The Sandman' took care of business his own way.

Cory Sandhagen has been on a roll since his loss to Aljamain Sterling

Cory Sandhagen was unable to get past current #1 contender Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250. However, the former bounced back into the title scene with two back-to-back impressive wins.

For his first win, Sandhagen beat Marlon Moraes via a spinning heel kick and in his recent victory, The Sandman defeated Frankie Edgar via a brutal flying knee KO.

The reported fight between Cory Sandhagen and TJ Dillashaw will definitely decide the next #1 contender for the UFC bantamweight championship. Meanwhile, the title will be on the line in less than 24 hours, as champion Petr Yan gets set to defend it against Aljamain Sterling.