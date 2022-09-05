"That fight is going to be sick!" - Sean O'Malley believes Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz happens even if they lose their next fights

Nate Diaz is potentially approaching his final fight under the UFC banner. Regardless of whether he wins or loses, Sean O'Malley believes he will step into the boxing ring to face Jake Paul next.

'The Problem Child' has been angling for a fight against the Stockton native. He may finally get his wish as the MMA veteran could leave the UFC after the upcoming weekend. The social media entertainer has been calling out former mixed martial artists and it seems the 37-year-old Diaz fits the bill.

Discussing the matchup on his YouTube channel, Sean O'Malley claimed that whatever happens in their respective next bouts, the two will put something together as the fight is "too big" not to happen:

"Think about it, even if Nate Diaz loses and Jake Paul loses, dude that's a sick fight. Or, if Jake Paul wins and Nate loses and goes, it doesn't matter, that fight is going to be sick! Jake versus Nate? I think [it'll happen]. I think it's just too big not to."

In the final fight of his current contract, Nate Diaz is pitted against arguably the toughest test possible in Khamzat Chimaev. The surging prospect has a grappling-heavy style, devastating knockout power on the feet, and is capable of withstanding wars as seen in the Gilbert Burns clash.

Meanwhile, rumors suggest that Jake Paul has his next boxing match set. Reports all point towards a brawl against UFC legend Anderson Silva, who has looked good during his time as a boxer but is now 47 years old.

Check out what Sean O'Malley had to say about a potential Paul-Diaz fight:

Can Nate Diaz beat Jake Paul in a boxing match?

Jake Paul is beginning to make a name for himself inside the squared circle, but he still has to address the doubters by beating somebody with a background in the sport.

So far in his short career, 'The Problem Child' has bested two former MMA champions in Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, a former NBA star in Nate Robinson, and fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib.

Nate Diaz should pose some threat to Paul with his forward pressure, ability to take damage, and volume striking. However, the UFC veteran could be out of his depth in the boxing ring, meaning a Jake Paul win is the most likely scenario in a potential fight.

