"That piece of s**t" - When Matt Brown threatened to punch Snoop Dogg over latter's Conor McGregor comments

It is safe to say Matt Brown is not a fan of Snoop Dogg.

Explaining how the rapper rubbed him the wrong way on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience in February 2018, Brown revealed that his distaste of the icon stemmed from the major boxing fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor the prior year. Immediately following the fight, Snoop Dogg posted a video on Instagram, bashing McGregor for his performance, calling the UFC champion a 'butter knife.'

Going as far as saying he would punch Snoop Dogg should he see him at the UFC Performance Institute, Brown told Rogan:

"Snoop Dogg, that piece of s***... He called [McGregor] a b****. That's not cool, man... If I go to the UFC PI, I might punch him if I see him there. I'm cool with that."

Brown continued to tell Rogan that he understood the public perception of Conor McGregor but respected 'The Notorious' for his work ethic.

Brown said:

"I'm just saying, [what Snoop Dogg said] really offends me... I respect the s*** out of [McGregor]. I love what he's done. I think he's a true sportsman... I think he works his a** off, I really think he does. He wouldn't be where he's at if he didn't."

Though the welterweight's comments were widely reported at the time, the rap icon did not respond, nor did the two ever publicly come face-to-face.

Conor McGregor continues to push for summer return during Super Bowl LVIII

Dana White told Pat McAfee that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are being targeted for the fall but the former two-division champion continues to claim his return will happen in the summer.

Present in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, McGregor released a post on social media, claiming his summer return would be the biggest sporting event of 2024.

The photos in McGregor's post include his youngest son, Rian, who is just under three years old. The father and son are seen wearing identical purple suits with the younger McGregor playing with an American football.