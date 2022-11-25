Joe Rogan has always been one to generate discussion on a variety of topics, and the possibility of phones being used to do more than make calls is one of them.

While speaking with his guest, tech influencer and author Antonio Garcia Martinez on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Rogan talked about phones possibly being used to listen and target ads to the owner. He mentioned that people who owned the devices weren't aware that they were granting access to their routine and interests:

"That's creepy...It became one of the most valuable commodities in the world that people just sort of gave access to it cause they didn't understand it was valuable... They never thought they were giving up access to something insanely valuable that would create not just some of the biggest companies in the world like Facebook, and Apple, and Google, but also some of the most influential companies that ever existed."

Martinez also explained to Rogan how advertisements target consumers online and that sometimes their friends can receive ads based on their search tendencies:

"The term is called look-a-like audiences...Pick your favorite retailer whatever...If I'm Cabela's say as an example, I'm like, 'Okay, I know that this guys is worth $2000 a year, get me more people like him.' And companies like Facebook or other companies can say, 'He talks to this dude a lot, who's profile looks like yours.' And so, you'll get targeted for something you did."

When the UFC commentator and podcast host asked about the idea of companies gaining access to the microphones of a phone to gain insight on what ads to target consumers, Martinez replied that it isn't likely but it could be possible with a home smart-speaker system.

Joe Rogan doesn't shy away from controversial topics on JRE

Despite being known for being a UFC announcer and standup comedian, Joe Rogan hasn't shied away from discussing controversial topics on his JRE podcast. Not only does he discuss them, but he has featured a number of controversial guests on the podcast as well.

Some of his most controversial guests include Elon Musk, Dr. Jordan Peterson, and Alex Jones.

Rogan has dived into politics and offered his opinion on many important issues. He has even spoken with Presidential candidates and offered them a platform with his podcast to provide more information about their respective campaigns.

