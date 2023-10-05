"That’s a huge banger" - Ali Abdelaziz name-drops Beneil Dariush's next opponent; fans thrilled

Beneil Dariush's 8-fight winning streak came to an end when he faced former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in the co-main event of UFC 289 in June.

Expand Tweet

Dariush's manager, Ali Abdelaziz of Dominance MMA, has confirmed that the 34-year-old Iranian-American is in talks for a potential bout against Arman Tsarukyan. Abdelaziz made this announcement during an interview with 'The Schmo' on Thursday, though he didn't specify the exact date for Beneil Dariush's return.

Check out Abdelaziz's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Tsarukyan has previously expressed strong interest in facing the No. 4-ranked lightweight, and there were speculations that they might square off at UFC 294, slated for October 21. However, due to certain undisclosed reasons, the matchup did not come to fruition.

Fans quickly responded to the prospect of a bout between Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan with a diverse range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"That’s a good fight."

Another wrote:

"Arman finally had a breakthrough fight on his hands. Rematch with Makhachev hopefully getting closer"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Great fight that's winnable for both"

"That’s a huge banger please make it happen on the Volk vs Topuria card"

"No bro pls why Beneil and Arman? Benny and Dustin both coming off losses was the match dude…."

"Feeding Beneil to the dogs 🫠"

"Benny sleeps him let’s be real"

Credits: @mma_orbit on X

What did Arman Tsarukyan say about a potential fight with Beneil Dariush?

In a Submission Radio interview from July, Arman Tsarukyan enthusiastically expressed his desire to face Beneil Dariush in the future. 'Ahalkalakets' asserted that he admires Dariush's readiness to take on any opponent, which is why he holds him in high regard. Tsarukyan said:

"It’s hard to find the opponent. We have one guy in our division who can fight with everybody – that’s Dariush. So we’ll see. Maybe the UFC is going to make this fight. That fight makes sense."

He added:

"Dariush, in the top 15, he’s the nicest guy. He’s a humble guy. I know him personally, and we trained once together. We had lunch together, so I know him. He’s such a good guy. But this is sport, and he wants to fight with everybody – same as me. I know he’d take that fight with me because for him it makes sense because he lost his last fight." [H/T MMA Junkie]

Tsarukyan has secured consecutive victories, first against Damir Ismagulov and most recently against Joaquim Silva at UFC Vegas 75 in June.