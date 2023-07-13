"That's nonsense, his fault" - Anthony Joshua gives honest reaction to Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Anthony Joshua doesn't buy the idea that Tyson Fury had to fight Francis Ngannou.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Predator' announced their October clash earlier this week. The two will face off in Saudi Arabia on ESPN pay-per-view, in a ten-round heavyweight bout. While many were concerned the contest would be an exhibition, that's not the case.

However, the Brit's WBC Heavyweight title isn't on the line in the fight. Following the fight announcement, many slammed the council's decision not to strip Fury for fighting Ngannou. For his part, the WBC's president later stated that they had no plans to strip him because the fight isn't the champion's fault.

Earlier this week, Mauricio Sulaiman stated that Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou isn't the Brit's fault. The council president referenced the champion's attempt, albeit, his questionable attempt to make multiple fights, including with Oleksandr Usyk.

That clash with 'The Cat' was targeted for December, but fell apart due to financial demands. In an interview with iFL TV, Anthony Joshua discussed the heavyweight clash:

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury what they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… A few days ago i sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium its a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come of AJ lets give the worldwhat they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A few days ago i sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium its a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come of AJ lets give the world 🌎 what they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ozNs9w0b8K

There, he made it clear that he doesn't buy the idea that Fury couldn't fight anyone else. It's worth noting that the Brit previously called out 'AJ' for a September clash as well. However, Joshua was already deep in talks with Dillian Whyte, so the talks between the two didn't really ever get going.

In the interview, Joshua stated:

"Three thoughts. One, I shouldn't give a f***, it's none of my business. Not really, it has no business concerning me, pays me no business. Number two, why? He should've been fighting for an undisputed championship. Straight up, that's nonsense. It's his fault."

Anthony Joshua wishes Tyson Fury good luck

In the aforementioned interview, Anthony Joshua elaborated on his thoughts about Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

In the interview with iFL TV, the former two-time champion slammed the actual contest itself. It's hard not to blame 'AJ', as like most, he's still disappointed about the canceled fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

Nonetheless, the Brit surprisingly also wished Tyson Fury well in his fight with Francis Ngannou. While he wishes 'The Gypsy King' decided to fight 'The Cat', it's not his life, and what's best for him isn't what's best for everyone:

“Three: If we’re acknowledging his business, good luck to the man. Do your thing. If it’s right for him, what’s it got to do with me?”

