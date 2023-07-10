"Forget Wilder" - Anthony Joshua focused solely on Dillian Whyte rematch

Anthony Joshua has only focused on Dillian Whyte ahead of their rematch.

'AJ' has been out of the ring since an April return against Jermaine Franklin. There, he scored a unanimous decision win over '989 Assassin', snapping a two-fight losing streak. Previously, Joshua suffered back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk.

Nonetheless, the former champion called for a rematch with Dillian Whyte following the victory. In December 2015, Joshua scored a knockout win over 'The Body Snatcher' in a wild affair. Eight years later, the two are now set to run it back in August.

Earlier today, the two had their kickoff press conference announcing their August 12 rematch. At the presser, Anthony Joshua was understandably asked about fighting Deontay Wilder. 'The Bronze Bomber' is currently expected to face the Brit in December in Saudi Arabia.

However, the two-time champion isn't overlooking Dillian Whyte. When asked about potentially fighting Wilder or even Tyson Fury after August, Joshua answered:

“Forget Wilder and them. That’s been going through my head for so many years now. I’ve seen the shenanigans in the heavyweight division. I’ll be for real. You’ve seen [lineal/WBC heavyweight champion Tyson] Fury saying he was training for Usyk. Sugar Hill [Steward] came out and said, ‘Nah, I’m not training him.’ You can see all the lies going on. I don’t waste my time with time wasters."

Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte 2 face-off

At today's presser, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte faced off for the first time in eight years.

Back in December 2015, the two first met but as prospects fighting over British gold. The build-up to the contest was very intense as they traded insults and verbal blows. By the time they stepped into the ring, they were already fired up.

In the British heavyweight fight, the two traded massive shots early. Ultimately, 'AJ' rocked 'The Body Snatcher', but Whyte almost instantly repaid the favor. In the end, it was the future two-time champion who closed the show with a knockout.

In the near decade since the two have faced off, a lot has changed. While Anthony Joshua went on to have more success, Dillian Whyte is still a world-class contender. However, they both now meet as they need a big win to return to title contention, as they've suffered high-profile losses.

At the presser today, the two heavyweights went face-to-face for the first time in years. While there were no words exchanged, it's clear both men feel the pressure of the fight.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte rematch first face-off ahead of Aug 12th…



[ @MatchroomBoxing] Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte rematch first face-off ahead of Aug 12th… ‼️ Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte rematch first face-off ahead of Aug 12th…[🎥 @MatchroomBoxing] https://t.co/eYUZ39ltRg

Poll : 0 votes