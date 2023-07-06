Contract stipulation can cost Anthony Joshua could lose massive £60million Saudi Arabia payday against Deontay Wilder

Anthony Joshua is ready to risk it all in August against Dillian Whyte.

Earlier today, the long-awaited rematch between 'AJ' and 'The Body Snatcher' was announced. For months, the two sides have gone back and forth over the potential contest. While Eddie Hearn previously declared the rematch was off the table, he quickly took back those comments.

In the end, they got the deal done, and they'll now clash in August. It'll be the first time that the two share the ring since December 2015, when they met as prospects. There, the two had a wild fight, with Joshua closing the show by knockout.

However, this time, Anthony Joshua has a lot more riding on the fight. For months, he's been in talks with not only Dillian Whyte but Deontay Wilder. 'The Bronze Bomber' is expected to meet Joshua in December in Saudi Arabia for a massive payday.

In a recent interview with TalkSport, Eddie Hearn discussed the rematch. The promoter revealed that if Joshua loses to Whyte, his December payday will be off the table. In the interview, Hearn stated:

"This one is wild because AJ has got the Wilder fight locked in for December... No [he won't fight Wilder if he loses]. I don’t know how the Whyte fight goes, but we’ve been told categorically that the deal on the table is not the deal if he loses to Dillian Whyte. They didn’t want him to fight Dillian Whyte. It was almost like, ‘Please, don’t fight Dillian Whyte. You don’t need to. We’ve got this fight in December. But AJ was like, ‘No. I want to fight.’"

Anthony Joshua gets creative in training ahead of return

Anthony Joshua is getting into training camp for his return.

His rematch against Dillian Whyte will be his second fight with coach Derrick James. The Houston-based trainer assisted him in April against Jermaine Franklin and works with the likes of Errol Spence Jr.

Nonetheless, the heavyweight is excited to jump back into training ahead of his return. On social media, 'AJ' recently uploaded a video of himself training. However, he wasn't hitting pads, using the speed bag, sparring, or anything like that.

Instead, Anthony Joshua was using a propped-up bed as a heavy bag. While one can argue with the training methods, there's no doubt that the Brit looks in great shape. Ahead of his return, the former two-time champion looks ready to put Whyte to sleep once again.

