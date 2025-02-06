"That's tough competition" - When Dricus du Plessis had a unique take about fellow South African Elon Musk buying Twitter for $44 billion

Dricus du Plessis once offered a distinctive perspective on Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. The SpaceX founder took over the microblogging platform in October 2022 and later rebranded it as X in July 2023. Following the takeover, the social media company found itself entangled in numerous controversies.

During an interview with MMA journalist James Lynch in November 2022, 'Stillknocks' was asked for his thoughts on fellow South African-born Musk's takeover of Twitter. du Plessis quipped that he had always aspired to be the biggest name from South Africa—only for Musk to steal the spotlight.

"I always like to say I'm going to be the biggest thing to come out of South Africa ever, and friends would be like, 'Yeah, no, that's great, we're rooting for you, man.' But that's what people really must remember—that I'm full of sh*t. That's tough competition, the richest man on the planet. But I mean, the rich people are going to do what rich people gonna do."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:

The reigning UFC middleweight champion is set to put his title on the line against former rival Sean Strickland in a much-anticipated rematch, headlining UFC 312 this weekend at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

'Stillknocks' is riding an impressive eight-fight unbeaten streak in the octagon. His most recent appearance came at UFC 305 in August 2024, where he secured a dominant submission victory over former champion Israel Adesanya to successfully defend his title.

Dricus du Plessis explains wearing pro-Donald Trump shirt at UFC 312 media day and shouts out Elon Musk

At UFC 312 media day on Wednesday, Dricus du Plessis sported a bold t-shirt featuring the phrase "Trump Prefers Champions," sparking a question from a journalist about his choice of attire.

'Stillknocks' explained that he admires the 47th U.S. president, Donald Trump, which is why he chose to wear the t-shirt. He also took the opportunity to praise Elon Musk for collaborating with the Republican leader. du Plessis said:

"I think he's an amazing, amazing president, and I've had the privilege of meeting him... Obviously, being a champion, he said he wants champions in his team and he said it on X. Big shoutout to fellow South African Elon Musk for also doing the right thing. Like I said, Trump prefers champions."

Check out Dricus du Plessis's comments below (0:05):

