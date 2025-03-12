"That's the only way" - When Joe Rogan brought up Conor McGregor while expressing "100% support" for athletes taking PEDs for injury recovery

Joe Rogan once advocated for athletes using banned substances, including performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) and steroids, specifically to aid in injury recovery. PEDs are banned in most sports due to their impact on competitive fairness, as they are also seen as a violation of the game's integrity.

During an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with Canadian YouTuber Derek Munro in December 2023, the renowned podcaster voiced his support for allowing athletes greater flexibility in exploring faster recovery options for severe injuries.

Rogan referenced Conor McGregor’s withdrawal from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool after suffering a brutal leg break in his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

While no evidence indicates that ‘The Notorious’ used banned substances during his recovery, Rogan contended that fighters should have the right to use any necessary healing agents for speedy recovery:

"I would imagine it’s going to be a little more lax, and I would support that. I certainly support guys taking things to recover from injuries like Conor did with his leg injury. 100 percent, no question about it. I’m 100 percent all in on that. That’s the only way. No one comes back from that. No one has ever come back from that catastrophic leg break."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (5:58):

McGregor was set to make his long-awaited return to the octagon after three years at UFC 303 in June 2024, where he was scheduled to face Michael Chandler in a welterweight showdown. However, just weeks before the event, the Irishman was forced to pull out due to an injury, and there remains no clear timeline for his comeback.

When Joe Rogan dismissed Conor McGregor’s comparison between UFC and Hollywood

Conor McGregor stepped into the world of Hollywood, starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the 2024 remake of the 1989 cult classic 'Road House', which premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime in March.

During the movie’s promotional run, 'The Notorious' confessed that he found acting significantly more demanding, especially compared to competing in the UFC.

During a March 2024 episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan reacted to McGregor’s surprising admission, dismissing the remarks while reflecting on some of the former two-division champion’s most iconic moments in the UFC. He said:

"Listen to me, that's not true. That's not true, even for him. Act in 'Road House' or fight Khabib [Nurmagomedov] again? Shut the f**k up; that's crazy talk, it's crazy talk. He broke his f**king leg in a fight. That's harder. That's way harder than f**king acting."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (57:40):

