“That was very stupid” - Maycee Barber calls out Julianna Peña for acting 'cringy' during Amanda Nunes' retirement speech

Maycee Barber sounded off on Julianna Pena's reaction to Amanda Nunes announcing his retirement following her win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289.

During her media availability ahead of her bout with Amanda Ribas at UFC Jacksonville, Barber was asked about her reaction to Nunes' retirement. She mentioned that 'Lioness' has done a lot in the sport and didn't like how Pena tried to ruin the moment to push for her trilogy fight.

She said:

"The only thing I didn't like was how much Julianna [Pena] was talking crap. Like, that was the only thing that was like, that's just cringy. But, that probably the only thing that I thought about the retirement that I didn't like and I wish Amanda all the success in the world."

'The Future' then added that she didn't believe it was wise of Pena to continue pressing the issue rather than letting Nunes retire and congratulate her. She mentioned that 'The Venezuelan Vixen' should be happy that she split wins with the former two-division UFC champion, saying:

"I think that that was very stupid. Yeah, I just think that like, you never know what's going on in someone's life and if she wanted to call it done, she called it done. And like, who's to say that you can't retire...I think that if Amanda hadn't retired and she fought Julianna, I think that Julianna got out very easy on that."

It will be interesting to see whether Pena responds to Barber's comments or if she ignores her because they compete in different weight divisions.

Will Maycee Barber extend her winning streak at UFC Jacksonville?

Maycee Barber has been riding high in the UFC women's flyweight division and could move into the top-10 should she extend her winning streak.

The No.11 ranked women's flyweight is scheduled to fight No.9 ranked Amanda Ribas this Saturday at UFC Jacksonville. She is currently riding an impressive four-fight winning streak that includes wins over Miranda Maverick, Montana De La Rosa, Jessica Eye, and Andrea Lee.

'The Future' could position herself well in the division and possbily get closer to earning a future rematch with reigning women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso.

