"That touch of death" - When Joe Rogan and Jorge Masvidal heaped praise on Conor McGregor’s unmatched striking and power

Joe Rogan and Jorge Masvidal once spoke highly of Conor McGregor’s unrivaled striking skills. At the height of his career, 'The Notorious' was widely regarded as one of the best strikers of his era, a reputation cemented by his electrifying performances inside the octagon that propelled him to unprecedented superstardom.

McGregor first captured the undisputed featherweight title with a record-setting 13-second knockout of Hall of Famer Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in December 2015. Less than a year later, he made history by finishing Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016, becoming the UFC’s first simultaneous two-division champion.

During a March 2023 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience featuring the inaugural BMF titleholder, the longtime UFC commentator discussed McGregor’s iconic knockout of Aldo. Rogan spoke in awe of McGregor’s fluid striking and devastating power, emphasizing that it was unparalleled by anyone else:

"When Conor knocked out Jose Aldo, he was like mimicking Aldo, and then he's practicing like just launching that left hand when he moves in, and then the same thing — got him out of character, got him f**ked up and flustered, got him angry. Nobody had disrespected Aldo before that... The thing about Conor is in that first round particularly, he's so explosive, it's so quick, and that touch of death — he's got these big a** hands and he just f**king launches them at people."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

'The Notorious' has been sidelined since suffering a gruesome leg injury during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. He was slated to make his highly anticipated comeback against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June 2024, but an injury sustained just weeks before the event forced McGregor to withdraw.

When Joe Rogan challenged Conor McGregor’s comparison of fighting in the UFC to acting in films

Conor McGregor made his Hollywood debut starring opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the 2024 remake of the 1989 cult classic 'Road House', which was released exclusively on Amazon Prime in March 2024.

While promoting the film, McGregor expressed that he found acting to be far more challenging than competing inside the UFC octagon.

In a March 2024 episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan responded to McGregor’s unexpected claim and brushed off the comments as he reflected on some of the Irishman's most iconic performances in the UFC:

"Listen to me, that's not true, even for him. Act in 'Road House' or fight Khabib [Nurmagomedov] again? Shut the f**k up; that's crazy talk, it's crazy talk. He broke his f**king leg in a fight. That's harder. That's way harder than f**king acting."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (57:40):

