"That would've been very interesting" - When Joe Rogan and Ric Flair broke down fantasy UFC fight between Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar

Episode #1974 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast saw Rogan welcome WWE legend and 16-time world champion Ric Flair. The pair talked about UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, with Flair asking Rogan on how Jones would fare against Brock Lesnar. The 57-year-old acknowledged Jones' accolades but also praised Lesnar for his size and wrestling skills.

Flair faced Lesnar in the WWE ring and has always praised the former UFC heavyweight champion. Lesnar won the heavyweight title back in 2008 against Randy Couture and defended the strap twice.

When Ric Flair asked Joe Rogan about Jones, he said:

"He's just so good. He's on another level. He's beaten so many world champions. I mean, he's beaten everybody."

Thereafter, Flair was interested to hear Rogan's thoughts on the match-up between Jones and Lesnar. The UFC commentator said:

"That would have been very interesting, because Brock was so big and Brock's wrestling was so good and you know when that guy shot a power double, it was kind of like getting hit by a bus. He was so big, it would be interesting."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Chael Sonnen gives his reaction to Jon Jones asking for six months to prepare for Tom Aspinall

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen was left stunned by Jon Jones' demand for six months of preparation time for fighting Tom Aspinall.

Reacting to the situation, Sonnen questioned whether Jones has trained or not since beating Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. He said:

"Jon has the undisputed belt and Tom has the interim belt, we all understand that these guys are going to fight. Now that we have that evidence, we have had November to December, December to January, January to February, February to March. We've got four months."

He added:

"If Jon needs six months to train for Aspinall, how much does he still need? Did he take a couple of weeks off? Did he take a whole month off? For heaven's sake, did he take the whole time off? It's been four and a half months since that fight [against Stipe Miocic], did he not train with Aspinall in mind? Did he not full well know the undisputed champion was gonna take on the interim champion? What do you mean he needs six months? Six months starting when?"

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

