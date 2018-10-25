The 10 best UFC moments of 2018 so far

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 25 Oct 2018, 17:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

2018 has seen some huge moments thus far - including this fight

2018’s been an up-and-down year for the UFC – for the most part the quality of the shows put on by the biggest MMA promotion in the world has been fantastic, but unfortunately, TV ratings and pay-per-view buyrates haven’t quite reflected that.

With that said, there have still been a ton of tremendous moments this year thus far – with hopefully more to come as the year goes on.

Here are the ten most memorable moments from the UFC in 2018.

#10: Ortega knocks out Edgar and arrives as a contender

Brian Ortega became the first man to knock out Frankie Edgar

UFC 222 was supposed to see Frankie Edgar finally take his shot at Featherweight champion Max Holloway, but in the end, he was hit with a major curveball – in the form of a vicious uppercut from Brian Ortega.

Holloway ended up sidelined with a leg injury and so Edgar bravely did something few other fighters would’ve done – he accepted a fight with red-hot contender Ortega instead, with the winner gaining the coveted shot at the champ later down the line.

But if he expected to knock off a potential contender early, he was gravely mistaken. The fight began with Edgar’s usual footwork and in-and-out striking working well, but despite being more known for his grappling than his striking, Ortega seemed strangely cool.

Suddenly, he struck back. ‘T-City’ caught Edgar with an elbow as he stepped in, and ‘The Answer’ was stunned. Ortega quickly followed with a series of uppercuts, and for the first time in his career, Edgar was knocked out.

The win not only made Ortega the undisputed top contender at 145lbs – but it sent a notice to every Featherweight on the roster. And now Holloway vs. Ortega – which is scheduled for UFC 231 – has everyone salivating.

1 / 10 NEXT