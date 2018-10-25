×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

The 10 best UFC moments of 2018 so far

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
25 Oct 2018, 17:39 IST

2018 has seen some huge moments thus far - including this fight
2018 has seen some huge moments thus far - including this fight

2018’s been an up-and-down year for the UFC – for the most part the quality of the shows put on by the biggest MMA promotion in the world has been fantastic, but unfortunately, TV ratings and pay-per-view buyrates haven’t quite reflected that.

With that said, there have still been a ton of tremendous moments this year thus far – with hopefully more to come as the year goes on.

Here are the ten most memorable moments from the UFC in 2018.

#10: Ortega knocks out Edgar and arrives as a contender

Brian Ortega became the first man to knock out Frankie Edgar
Brian Ortega became the first man to knock out Frankie Edgar

UFC 222 was supposed to see Frankie Edgar finally take his shot at Featherweight champion Max Holloway, but in the end, he was hit with a major curveball – in the form of a vicious uppercut from Brian Ortega.

Holloway ended up sidelined with a leg injury and so Edgar bravely did something few other fighters would’ve done – he accepted a fight with red-hot contender Ortega instead, with the winner gaining the coveted shot at the champ later down the line.

But if he expected to knock off a potential contender early, he was gravely mistaken. The fight began with Edgar’s usual footwork and in-and-out striking working well, but despite being more known for his grappling than his striking, Ortega seemed strangely cool.

Suddenly, he struck back. ‘T-City’ caught Edgar with an elbow as he stepped in, and ‘The Answer’ was stunned. Ortega quickly followed with a series of uppercuts, and for the first time in his career, Edgar was knocked out.

The win not only made Ortega the undisputed top contender at 145lbs – but it sent a notice to every Featherweight on the roster. And now Holloway vs. Ortega – which is scheduled for UFC 231 – has everyone salivating.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov
Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
UK based, big follower of football and MMA. Tottenham and England fan for life!
5 best UFC fights of 2018 so far
RELATED STORY
10 Best UFC trash talkers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 of the weirdest moments in UFC history
RELATED STORY
UFC 229: 4 Things we know about UFC 229 Khabib vs....
RELATED STORY
5 Dream WWE vs UFC Matchups of All Time: WWE Legends and...
RELATED STORY
Khabib Nurmagomedov's 5 best UFC fights
RELATED STORY
The best and worst from UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor
RELATED STORY
5 Best UFC Fighters in 2018
RELATED STORY
10 UFC fighters with the most Instagram followers
RELATED STORY
The 5 worst title reigns in UFC history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us