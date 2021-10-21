The 5 most ripped MMA fighters today

If only muscles could win fights, the most ripped MMA fighters in the world would never lose.

Part of what makes MMA so riveting to fans around the world is the amount of diversity within the sport. With athletes hailing from all seven continents chasing the same dream, different cultures, creeds, and beliefs are always on display.

In its infancy, MMA was marketed as two disciplines going head-to-head, a boxer versus a wrestler, a kickboxer versus a judoka, and so on. Nowadays, it is essential for a mixed martial artist to learn various fighting disciplines to avoid falling behind the pack.

But even with all this diversity coming from every conceivable angle, there’s one thing that most MMA fighters have in common – their bodies.

They’re jacked, shredded, ripped, yolked - however you want to describe them. Your average professional MMA fighter is in impeccable shape, as this is required to gain any possible advantage in competition.

Here are the five most ripped MMA fighters today.

#5. MMA superstar and global icon Conor McGregor

He’s the most recognizable name in mixed martial arts history, and he's absolutely ripped.

Love him or hate him, nobody has achieved what Conor McGregor has in his career. The Irishman significantly aided the UFC’s efforts to shine a mainstream spotlight on mixed martial arts. He did so by winning fights in spectacular fashion after casting a prediction, at least in the beginning.

At his best, McGregor donned one of the most ripped physiques in the entire sport. His medley of muscles is emphasized by his iconic tattoos, which include a Gorilla on his pectorals, his surname tattooed across his abdomen, and a realistic portrait of a tiger emerging from the tall grass on his lower abdomen and pelvis.

This is in addition to the Celtic-style thorns that run from his neck down to his lumbar topped with a cross. The body art only further exaggerates McGregor’s ripped physique, one which he has carried from 145 pounds to 155, and even up to 170. No matter the weight class, expect McGregor to show up on fight night looking as ripped as ever.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Avinash Tewari