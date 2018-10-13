The best and worst from Bellator 207: Mitrione vs Bader

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Bellator 207 was a good night for Ryan Bader

Wow! What as show Bellator 207 was. A show that promised much on paper but delivered much, much more in reality. Bellator's weekend of MMA action began with a bang.

The number two MMA promotion in the United States has been on a real roll in recent times, delivering incredible action up and down it's cards as it successfully integrates famous MMA veterans such as Tito Ortiz, Feder Emelianenko, Frank Mir and others on its events with hot young talent, which makes an exciting environment for the viewer.

Riding a wave of huge interest in the sport following the heavily reported aftermath of UFC 229, Bellator 207 took advantage of mainstream media interest by delivering a stunning event.

The battle to declare a new Heavyweight Champion hotted up with the first Semi-Final bout between Matt Mitrione and Ryan Bader, which saw Light-Heavyweight Champion, Bader take a step closer to becoming a Double Champion in the promotion as well as a highlight reel of brutal Knockouts and other incredibly exciting action.

Huge MMA stars Roy Nelson, Sergei Kharitonov and Kevin Ferguson Jr all highlighted the undercard in matches that thrilled and shocked in equal measure.

The event also offered up a massive eight preliminary bouts as young fighters attempted to make a name for themselves in this phenomenal sport. One such name, Michael Kimbel succeeded in that endeavor in stupendous fashion as he equaled a company record.

One of Bellator's biggest shows of the year delivered with some incredible moments and surprises and now there is no doubt whatsoever that most eyes will be on tomorrow night's Bellator 208 card in this hugely exciting weekend of world-class MMA action.

But first, it's time to review the best and worst moments from a wild night of fights at Bellator 207.

#1 Best - Ryan Bader puts on a masterclass

Ryan Bader destroys Matt Mitrione en route to victory

Undoubtedly the highlight from this show was the performance of headliner, Ryan Bader.

The 35 year old, former UFC star dominated this fight from the opening bell until the final buzzer.

Despite giving away years of Heavyweight fighting experience to his opponent, Matt Mitrione, Bader gave his larger foe nothing in this encounter.

Throughout all three rounds, Bader repeatedly took Mitrione down and maintained control in the mount and repeatedly used ground and pound to keep the big man down.

Bader won a heavily one-sided decision as the three judges scored the bout 30-24, 30-25 and 30-26.

It was one of the most dominating performances you could ever hope to see and makes Bader a heavy favorite for the Heavyweight Championship no matter who wins the second Semi-Final between Fedor Emelianenko and Chael Sonnen.

