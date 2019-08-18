The best and worst from UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2

Stipe Miocic regained his Heavyweight title with a big win over Daniel Cormier at UFC 241

UFC 241 is in the books and what can you say? Simply put, the show was a brilliant night of MMA and a tremendous advert for the promotion. After some so-so cards recently, this one almost had to deliver and it most certainly did, despite a lot of the fights on offer going the distance.

So we have a new UFC Heavyweight champion in the form of Stipe Miocic, Nate Diaz is back and presumably won’t be vanishing again anytime soon, and we probably have a new top contender at 185lbs too. Whew.

Here are the best and worst moments from UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2.

#1 Best: Miocic is back on top

Miocic has now won 5 Heavyweight title fights in the UFC - just one behind the legendary Randy Couture

After the way Daniel Cormier turned his lights out in their first meeting last July, it was hard to see how Stipe Miocic could regain the title he lost back then in last night’s rematch. Cormier appeared to be just as strong and hard-hitting as him, but seemingly had a big advantage both in speed and in the clinch too.

The first three rounds appeared to tell the same story. Cormier was landing big shots on Miocic, who seemed one step behind throughout, and in the first round he even showed off his wrestling superiority by slamming the bigger man to the ground.

But something was different this time; for whatever reason, Miocic managed to absorb Cormier’s best shots, despite them seemingly landing just as cleanly as the knockout blows from their first fight.

And despite going into the 4th round likely three rounds behind, something curious began to happen. Miocic looked the fresher man despite taking more damage, and he began to dig shots to Cormier’s body, most notably some hard left hands.

Suddenly Cormier was the one who appeared to be in trouble. Soon after he got hurt by some big shots, Stipe sealed the deal.

This was a massive win for Miocic; not only did he become just the second man to KO Cormier – probably the first man to do it without the help of PEDs – but it was also his fifth win in a UFC Heavyweight title match, putting him behind only the legendary Randy Couture. Is he the best Heavyweight in MMA history? I’d still put Fedor Emelianenko at the top for now, but Stipe is definitely up there.

