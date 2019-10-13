The best and worst from UFC Fight Night 161: Jedrzejczyk vs. Waterson

Joanna Jedrzejczyk dominated Michelle Waterson to take a lopsided decision

The UFC’s latest visit to Florida is in the books, and Fight Night 161: Jedrzejczyk vs. Waterson turned out to be a largely fun show. The main event saw former UFC Strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk return to form with a bang, picking apart Michelle Waterson for a lopsided decision, and while the main card lacked a lot of fun finishes, the prelims delivered in that aspect hugely.

Did everything go perfectly? Well, no, and to be honest a lot of the fights on the show will be forgotten in a week or two, but that’s the breaks when the UFC puts on so many shows and fights these days.

Here are the best and worst moments from UFC Fight Night 161: Jedrzejczyk vs. Waterson.

#1 Best: Niko Price does it again

Niko Price's vicious KO of James Vick was the night's most memorable moment

When the UFC lost a main card bout between Brok Weaver and Thomas Gifford last week, it didn’t look like they were planning to elevate a prelim upwards and would simply carry on with a five-fight main portion. In the end, the promotion changed their mind, bumping the Welterweight bout between Niko Price and James Vick up, and the decision paid off massively.

Not only did the fight give us the only finish of the main card, but it was an incredibly violent one too, as Price knocked Vick out with a vicious upkick in just under two minutes, leaving Vick slumped over on his knees, completely unconscious. Due to the rare nature of an upkick knockout, as well as the disturbing visual, I’d call it one of the best KO’s of 2019.

Given the loss was Vick’s fourth in a row – and the third by knockout – it could spell the end of the UFC career of ‘The Texecutioner’, but for Price, it was yet more evidence why he might well be the most exciting fighter in MMA right now. ‘The Hybrid’ has had 10 UFC bouts since 2016, has won 7 of them, and he’s never been the distance – in fact, he’s never even reached the third round!

The UFC should take last night’s incredible KO as a bit of a message from Price – simply put, he should never be put on the preliminary card again. He’s too exciting for that.

