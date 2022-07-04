ONE Championship has focused its efforts into making a huge splash in the United States, and that includes signing a plethora of American martial arts stars to their roster.

Earlier this year, the Singapore-based promotion announced a landmark partnership with Amazon Prime Video, one of the largest streaming video platforms in the US. Much the entire internet population in America subscribes to Amazon Prime Video, which roughly comes out to 45%.

It makes sense for ONE Championship to beef up its lineup with American stars. And while these athletes come from all over, a good contingent emanates from Hawaii, which is known for producing some of the world’s best in martial arts.

As we celebrate US independence day, let’s take a quick look at the best ONE Championship superstars from the Aloha State.

#3. Lowen Tynanes - ONE Championship lightweight

One of the most promising lightweight talents in world today, 31-year-old Lowen Tynanes from Ewa Beach, Hawaii is a foreboding and ominous presence in the circle. With a professional record of 10-1, Tynanes has tremendous upside, and has proven himself via incredible performances throughout his career.

His combination of strength, size, and skill is rare, and many fans are often left in awe whenever he performs.

Dominant wins over former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard ‘Landslide’ Folayang, his Team Lakay teammate, former ONE featherweight world champion Honorio ‘The Rock’ Banario, and many others, have established Tynanes as a serious contender to the throne.

However, a rare autoimmune condition called spondyloarthritis has kept him out of action for a considerable amount of time. Despite this, the former top-five ONE Championship lightweight remains a legitimate threat in the division, with many fans awaiting his return to action.

#2. Kade and Tye Ruotolo - Submission Grappling

Although the famous Ruotolo twins of Brazilian jiu-jitsu didn’t grow up in Hawaii, they were born in Maui in 2003, and later on became grappling prodigies. The brothers had their first grappling competition at the age of three, and have been racking up accolades since.

At the age of 18, the two were promoted to black belts in 2021 by the legendary Andre Galvao, founder of ATOS Academy.

Kade and Tye Ruotolo joined ONE Championship earlier this year as part of the promotion’s efforts to bolster its submission grappling divisions. The two debuted to a rousing start, with Kade decisioning Japanese legend Shinya Aoki and Tye coming up with a shocking submission of former ONE featherweight world title challenger Garry Tonon.

The Ruotolo brothers are two of the most exciting grapplers in the world today, and you can find them in ONE Championship.

#1. The Lees - ONE Championship MMA royalty

When we speak of Hawaiian MMA superstars, there are none better in ONE than the Lees. Reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee, former ONE lightweight world champion Christian ‘The Warrior’ Lee, and 18-year-old rising star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee make up three of the Lee siblings competing in ONE today.

A fourth Lee, 15-year-old Adrian, could soon follow in their footsteps.

The Lee siblings are natives of Mililani, Hawaii, where they own and operate their family gym, United MMA. Their parents, Ken and Jewelz, are highly-decorated black belts in various disciplines, and have instilled in their children the values of martial arts.

Even Angela’s husband, Bruno Pucci, is a former ONE Championship athlete and BJJ world champion.

In the circle, the Lees are true warriors who know not to quit. Suffice to say, martial arts runs in the family’s blood.

