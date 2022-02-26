"The best resume in the division" - Belal Muhammad claims he has the perfect style to fight Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad believes he deserves a shot at the UFC welterweight championship if he beats Vicente Luque in his next fight. Muhammad and Luque are set to square off on April 16th in a five-round fight.

The #5 ranked UFC welterweight is currently unbeaten in seven fights and is coming off the back of a big win over former title contender Stephen Thompson. Muhammad also beat veteran Demian Maia prior to his win over 'Wonderboy'.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Muhammad claimed to have the best resume in the UFC's welterweight division. 'Remember The Name' also added that he has the perfect style to match Usman and also claimed to be better than the #1 ranked Colby Covington.

"Now I'm gonna fight Luque, a guy that's a knockout artist, a guy that's knocked me out before. So I go out there and dominate this guy, who is on a huge streak right now, I finish him as a main event, there is no other excuses you could give, make for anybody else besides me. I'm gonna have the best resume in the division, the best resume at welterweight and I haven't fought Kamaru Usman before and I had the perfect style to fight Kamaru Usman because as we see with Colby, a guy with wrestling, a guy with cardio, a guy with volume and I have all those things and I'm better than Colby everywhere. So I'm that guy that could beat Kamaru Usman." - said Belal Muhammad.

Check out Belal Muhammad's interview with The Schmo below:

Belal Muhammad believes he will beat Vicente Luque in his next fight

Belal Muhammad and Vicente Luque are ready to announce themselves as world title contenders as they get set to cross paths inside the octagon once again. Muhammad, in particular, has backed himself and id aiming to get revenge on The Silent Assassin.

Muhammad previously tweeted out the following, stating that there will be a new result when he faces Luque and by the end of 2022, he will get his hands on the UFC welterweight title.

"10-1 since the last fight.. i earned the rematch doubt me all you want this fight isn’t personal for me it’s not about revenge I’m a different fighter he’s a different fighter this is a new fight there will be a new result and by the end of the year I’ll be the new champ."

Muhammad and Luque faced each other back at UFC 205 with the Brazilian winning via a first-round KO.

