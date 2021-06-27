The best and worst from UFC Vegas 30: Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov

A card that was expected to produce high-quality fights throughout, UFC Vegas 30: Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov largely delivered on its promise of entertainment.

The prelims saw only two fights go the distance. Jeremiah Wells showcased his freak power with a huge win over Warlley Alves, while Shavkat Rakhmonov continued his undefeated streak with a submission of returning veteran Michel Prazeres. Kennedy Nzechukwu produced a come-from-behind knockout win as well, setting the stage for a fiery main card.

Although there were only two finishes in the six main-card fights, we saw some exciting action unfold at the APEX facility in Las Vegas. Here are the best and worst moments from UFC Vegas 30: Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov.

#5 UFC Vegas 30 Best: Tim Means uses every bit of experience to outlast Nicolas Dalby

UFC Fight Night: Means v Dalby

Two months into 2020, with only three wins in his last nine UFC fights, Tim Means wasn't in a great place. But now on a three-fight win streak, the 37-year-old has experienced a remarkable career resurgence that can be chalked down to his calm decision-making in the octagon.

An example of this came during his unanimous decision win over Nicolas Dalby at UFC Vegas 30. 'The Dirty Bird' fought through a vicious opening exchange, mixing up kicks with straight punches and clinching the first two rounds with some smart ground control.

However, in the third, he was in for a rude surprise. Means was caught flush by Dalby, who knew he had to pull a finish out of the hat to record a win. The New Mexico native was wobbled, but he refused to give 'Danish Dynamite' any breathing room and clinched desperately until time ran out.

A younger version of Means may not have handled the adversity he faced as well. Either way, a ranked opponent next seems inevitable.

