"The fight's not dead" - Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal's rematch is reportedly close to being confirmed

Despite a change of heart from Kamaru Usman, a potential rematch between him and Jorge Masvidal is far from being dead. According to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, the reigning UFC Welterweight Champion could indeed be on course to defending his title against Gamebred once again.

During the recent edition of the DC & Helwani show, Ariel Helwani claimed that he would be shocked if a second fight between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal doesn't happen. He also added that the rematch is pretty close to being booked.

“This fight’s not dead. Honestly, I’d be shocked if this fight (between Usman and Masvidal) doesn’t happen. They’re pretty close from what I’m told." said Helwani.

After his win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258, Kamaru Usman called out Jorge Masvidal for a rematch. The Nigerian Nightmare claimed that he is willing to give Gamebred all the time in the world for a full training camp and then step into the octagon for their second showdown.

Usman also took to social media and stated that he was feeling generous. The tweet indicated the fact that the reigning 170 lbs champion was willing to give a rematch to Gamebred.

That being said, Kamaru Usman then followed up with another tweet, claiming that he wasn't feeling so generous anymore and anyone from the Welterweight division could "get it".

Who is Kamaru Usman likely to face next?

It is likely that Kamaru Usman will fight Jorge Masvidal next in a rematch from UFC 251. The pair collided on Fight Island a few months ago when Gamebred stepped in on six days' notice and took the Nigerian Nightmare to the distance. However, the Welterweight champion ended up retaining the title after another gritty performance.

There have been talks of Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal possibly coaching the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. Initial talks suggested that UFC will be moving forward with Masvidal taking on his former best friend, Colby Covington. However, no agreement has been reached for the fight to take place.

Meanwhile, there are also a few other options for Kamaru Usman, including a rematch against Colby Covington or one against No.3 ranked Welterweight, Leon Edwards. Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson has also been vouching for a title shot.