"The guy's 39 years old" - When CM Punk was advised to hang up his boots by Dana White after a forgettable UFC run

CM Punk was once advised to "call it a wrap" by Dana White following his second consecutive loss in the UFC.

After walking away from the WWE in 2014, Punk signed with the biggest MMA promotion in the world. It wasn't until 2016 that he got to make his debut inside the octagon. However, his first fight did not go as planned and the former WWE superstar ended up suffering a first-round submission loss to Mickey Gall.

CM Punk later returned to the octagon in 2018 at UFC 225 against Mike Jackson. However, he ended up losing once again, this time via a unanimous decision that was later overturned after Jackson tested positive for marijuana.

Speaking about Punk's performance against Jackson, Dana White suggested that the former WWE superstar walk away from the sport of MMA:

“It should be a wrap. The guy is 39 years old. I love the guy, he’s the nicest guy in the world. We gave him two shots and he had a lot of heart tonight in this fight and, yeah, I think he should call it a wrap... He got clipped a lot in that fight tonight. It looked like he was hurt bad a couple of times. He stayed in there, he went for three rounds.”

Catch White's comments below (00:25):

Conor McGregor applauded CM Punk's UFC debut back in 2016

While CM Punk was majorly criticized for the performance in his UFC debut against Mickey Gall, Conor McGregor, who has been quite vocal about his disregard of WWE wrestlers, applauded his effort.

During an interaction with TMZ Sports, McGregor compared Punk to other WWE wrestlers and praised him for entering the octagon:

"I'll tell you what, fair play to him because he gone in there and fought, not a lot of people do. Not a lot of people have the b*lls to make that walk so fair play to him. Got his a** whooped, god bless him, got his a** whooped. Those WWE guys are straight pu**ies, but he isn't. So fair play to him, respect."

Catch McGregor's comments in the clip below: