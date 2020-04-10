"The only constant is change," says Tony Ferguson while hinting at possible shift in weight class

Tony Ferguson is the type of guy to whom adaptability comes naturally. He's seen a lot of ups and downs throughout his career in the UFC. He has successfully overcome career-threatening injuries as well as deeply concerning personal problems more than once, but even Ferguson was left in sheer awe of the unpredictability surrounding UFC 249.

Ferguson was initially set to challenge longtime rival and reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the headliner of UFC 249 on April 18. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, Nurmagomedov had to pull out of the fight a few weeks before the event because he was forced to stay back in his native Russia, courtesy a flight ban.

Not just Khabib's withdrawal of participation, the pay-per-view faced hurdles at every single step. The media widely criticized UFC president Dana White for trying to hold a combat sports event at a time where every other sporting event has been canceled as nations look to self-isolate and recover from the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Until today, White looked adamant about holding the event on the scheduled date and the UFC found an eligible replacement for Nurmagomedov in Justin Gaethje. Ferguson was set to face Gaethje in the main event of UFC 249 with the interim title on the line. But as fate would have it, top-ranked ESPN and Disney officials contacted White and asked him to drop the PPV for now, leaving Ferguson bewildered.

Speaking with Brian Martin of the OC Register, Ferguson stated that he believes the event got called off for a good reason and self-isolation is the need of the hour at the moment as the world tries to cope with the deadly disease.

“You know what? I’m sure it’s for a good reason. Let’s be real. I gotta keep the faith.”

Though his opportunity to get championship gold wrapped around his waist is in the back burner for the time being, Ferguson says he will keep grinding in the gym and prepare himself so that he is able to seize the opportunity whenever UFC comes calling. 'El Cucuy' also hinted at a possible change in weight class, claiming to pack some more muscle the next time we see him.

“The constant is things are always gonna change. The variable is how am I gonna react to it? So we could throw that variable, baby, and we make that the constant. Which is why I’m gonna keep smiling, I’m gonna keep training, and you know what? I’m gonna put on some muscle. Dude, I’m skinny. I’m gonna put on some muscle. I’m gonna try my best. I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna try my best. If I fall, I’ll get back up.”