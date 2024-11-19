The only opponent who makes sense for Dominick Cruz's "One last dance"

It's been a long absence for Dominick Cruz, who hasn't set foot inside the UFC octagon since Aug. 13, 2022. While he was never an extremely active fighter, he can't afford to sit on the sidelines for too long, as he runs the risk of falling into obscurity, especially in this day and age of super-skilled bantamweights.

The likes of Umar Nurmagomedov, Sean O'Malley and, of course, newly-crowned bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili currently dominate all conversations in the division. Perhaps that is why Cruz recently spoke to TMZ Sports about returning to the octagon for one more fight.

"I think I got a last dance. I want one last dance in me, just go out there and go have fun."

Check out Dominick Cruz hinting at a final fight:

He won't want the image of his last UFC outing to be him unconscious on the mat with his crushed nose leaking red after a Marlon Vera head kick. So, who should 'The Dominator' face in his final bout?

Dominick Cruz vs. José Aldo is the only fight worth booking

During his sitdown with TMZ Sports, Dominick Cruz spoke about how exceptional he feels due to his new training regimen. As is the case with most fighters in their twilight years, Cruz is parroting the same rhetoric about undergoing some of the best training he's ever experienced.

Whether true or not, he seems eager to return to the cage and there are plenty of fights for him to consider. Unfortunately, he couldn't net a fight this year, but remains hopeful for a 2025 date, preferably as a notable fight on the main card of a decent event, or at the very least a Fight Night main event.

The most recent matchup Cruz brought up was a rematch with fellow former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo, who TKO'd him in controversial fashion four years ago at UFC 249. Cruz has always maintained that he was the victim of an early stoppage, even lambasting referee Keith Peterson's decision-making.

However, a more sensible option for him would be the great José Aldo. First, the bitter truth is that Cejudo is too far up the rankings for Cruz to fight. He is ranked #7, while 'The Dominator' is unranked. Given Cejudo's obsession with competing with the current divisional elites, an aging legend like Cruz won't entice him.

Second, Aldo is a more accessible option. The Brazilian is coming off a frustrating split-decision loss to Mario Bautista, leaving him ranked #11. That's more reasonable for Cruz, who is a legend much like Aldo. Moreover, the two men have been linked to a dream matchup for years.

In their primes, they dominated their respective divisions, with Cruz reigning over the bantamweights and Aldo ruling at featherweight. Furthermore, their fighting styles make for a thrilling clash that fans and analysts alike have always drooled over. Cruz is an elusive and mobile striker with high-level wrestling in his pocket.

He enters and exits every exchange at an angle, dipping from side to side, rendering him very hard to it. Meanwhile, Aldo is the greatest anti-wrestler MMA has ever seen, with some of the sport's most punishing low kicks, which have always been seen as weapons that could seriously trouble Cruz.

As mobile as 'The Dominator' is, the legs are always the final body parts to exit range, and punishing the legs with low kicks has always been a viable strategy against him. Cejudo used it to great effect to stifle Cruz's movements before faking a low kick and transitioning into a knee to intercept one of his dips.

If anyone can blast a dipping fighter's chin with a knee, it's Aldo. It makes for a thrilling matchup and can easily be billed as a legend vs. legend clash, much like the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight was at UFC 309. Only this time, it would be a fight the fans are excited for.

Both men deserve it. Cruz has already paid his dues in terms of fighting young up-and-comers who have built their names off of beating him. The likes of Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz, and Casey Kenney would have never shared the octagon with him were he not over the hill.

He gave them a chance, but he doesn't deserve to go out on a loss to a young phenom when he isn't holding a belt hostage or still relevant at the top of the division. He, much like Jim Miller did with Donald Cerrone, deserves a crack at a member of the UFC Hall of Fame he is surely bound for.

Only Aldo makes sense for his final outing, and if he can go out with a win, 'The Dominator' can hold his head high knowing that he penned the final page of a legendary career in style.

