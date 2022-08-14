Who won the UFC fight last night (13th August 2022)?

Marlon 'Chito' Vera pulled off a massive come-from-behind knockout victory over Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC Fight Night San Diego.

The bout lived up to the billing after Cruz and Vera put on an exciting show. The former bantamweight champion looked in phenomenal shape as he fired from the first minute. He overwhelmed his opponent by throwing a combination of strikes, takedowns, feints, and different looks.

However, Vera proved he only needed to land one devastating blow to end the night. In round four, the Equadorian connected with a brutal head kick that flattened Cruz out, securing the victory.

In the co-main event, Nate Landwehr and David Onama put on one of the most action-packed fights in recent memory. After three rounds, Landwehr earned a majority decision victory after two judges saw the contest in his favor, while a third one scored the bout a draw. Landwehr and Onama received $50,000 for their work when the featherweights took' Fight of the Night'.

UFC



Yazmin Jauregui secures the victory tonight!



Yazmin Jauregui secures the victory tonight!

Mexico's Yazmin Jauregui earned a hard-fought unanimous decision win. The 23-year-old went to war with fellow newcomer Iasmin Lucindo. In the end, Jauregui's power and volume helped her secure the win.

UFC



Azamat Murzakanov is a PROBLEM.



Azamat Murzakanov is a PROBLEM.

In the UFC light heavyweight division, Azamat Murzakanov defeated Devin Clark via third-round TKO. The undefeated Russian now has two UFC wins under his belt.

Priscila Cachoeira extended her winning streak to two after a TKO win over Ariane Lipski. The Brazilian put her opponent away at the 1:05 mark of the opening round.

UFC



delivers a club and a sub in R3!!!



@The_Real_GM3 delivers a club and a sub in R3!!!

The UFC Fight Night San Diego main card kicked off with a middleweight bout between Bruno Silva and Gerald Meerschaert. In round three, Meerschaert forced his opponent to tap out via a guillotine choke.

UFC Fight Night: Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera - Full card results

Main Card

Marlon Vera defeated Dominick Cruz via KO (2:17 of R4)

Nate Landwehr def. David Onama via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Yazmin Jauregui def. Iasmin Lucindo via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Azamat Murzakanov def. Devin Clark via TKO (1:18 of R3)

Priscila Cachoeira def. Ariane Lipski via TKO (1:05 of R1)

Gerald Meerschaert def. Bruno Silva via submission [guillotine choke] (1:39 of R3)

Preliminary Card

Angela Hill def. Loopy Godinez via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Martin Buday def. Lukasz Brzeski via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Nina Nunes def. Cynthia Calvillo via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Gabriel Benitez def. Charlie Ontiveros via TKO (3:35 of R1)

Tyson Nam def. Ode’ Osbourne via KO (2:59 of R1)

Josh Quinlan def. Jason Witt via KO (2:09 of R1)

Youssef Zalal vs. Da’Mon Blackshear ends in majority draw (28-29, 28-28, 28-28)

Edited by Avinash Tewari