The UFC wants to stage Darren Till vs Derek Brunson card in England but continue to run into problems

According to a report from ESPN MMA's Ariel Helwani, the UFC is reportedly in talks to finalize a fight card in England. However, due to the pandemic restrictions, Dana White's promotion might not be in for much luck.

The UFC had been working on taking the upcoming Darren Till vs. Derek Brunson fight card to England. However, reports have suggested that it seems unlikely for the UFC to host an international event with each passing day.

The plan was to have England's own Darren Till headlining a card in his native country once again. But if the plans do not come to fruition, the fight between 'The Gorilla' and Brunson will take place in the United States.

UFC has/had been working on doing the 8/14 show — headlined by Darren Till x Derek Brunson — in England, but with each passing day it is looking like the pandemic will make that impossible. Looking like a long shot now. If those plans falls through, it will likely move to USA. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 1, 2021

In 2018, Till headlined the UFC card hosted in Liverpool, England. On the night, 'The Gorilla' defeated Stephen Thompson in a five-round main event and was met by a massive reception from his hometown audience.

Darren Till will return to the UFC octagon on August 14th

Darren Till is reportedly set to return to the octagon on August 14th in a colossal middleweight bout against Derek Brunson. Till was set for a fight against Marvin Vettori, but a broken collarbone forced the former welterweight to withdraw.

After Brunson's latest win over Kevin Holland, the former also established his place as a legitimate contender in the stacked UFC middleweight division. With a win over 'The Gorilla', Brunson could potentially fight Israel Adesanya in a rematch if he retains the UFC middleweight title against Marvin Vettori at UFC 263.

Adesanya himself has expressed his wish to defend the middleweight strap against Till. 'The Last Stylebender' publicly claimed that he hopes Till makes his way up in the division and earns himself a title shot by securing an impressive victory over a fellow contender.

A win over Brunson could seal the UFC middleweight title shot for Till.

