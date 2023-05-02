Luke Rockhold competed in a high-profile clash this past weekend, and despite losing, he announced his interest in returning to combat sports in the near future. As ONE Championship remains a potential destination for the middleweight, former UFC champion Rich Franklin discussed the possibility of a move.

The 38-year-old is a veteran of mixed martial arts and during his prime, he was arguably one of the greatest middleweights to ever step into the cage. His career is filled with memorable moments and the AKA athlete is part of an exclusive list of fighters who have won titles in both the UFC and the now-defunct Strikeforce.

While discussing a potential move for Luke Rockhold, ONE Championship Vice President Rich Franklin insisted that while he wouldn't be in control of the signing, he would happily welcome the vet into the Asian promotion, saying:

"I'd go back to fighting in the gloves if that's what you [Luke Rockhold] want to do, that's the best advice I can come up with... I worked on recruiting athletes, but I was searching for new talents. Luke wouldn't fall into the new talent category... That would be a conversation with the matchmaker on that side of things. And look, having somebody like Luke in the organization would be attractive, there'd be some good matchups in his weight class, for sure."

While it's unclear as to where Rockhold will find himself next, he is hoping to return to combat sports once his injuries have healed. The star insisted he wants to fight somewhere with gloves, which excludes a second bare-knuckle fight.

Check out what Rich Franklin had to say about the fellow former UFC middleweight champion in the video below.

Who is available for Luke Rockhold if he moves to ONE Championship?

Despite falling onto hard times in recent times, the stature of Luke Rockhold's name would be a huge addition to the roster, but who can he fight?

While there are a number of possible matchups, pitting the legend against their middleweight or light heavyweight champion would produce some must-see TV and a possible third major championship for the Californian.

If he is thrust into an immediate title shot, Rockhold will either have to endure Reinier de Ridder's elite-level grappling or the powerhouse Anatoly Malykhin's if he hopes to walk away with gold around his waist.

